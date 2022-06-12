Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it is high time Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the "proliferation of hate speech and Islamophobic incidents" in the country, asserting that his silence is interpreted by some as condoning what has been happening.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday in Lucknow said there is "no place for violence in a democracy," apparently referring to the recent violent protests in several parts of the country, following the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma.

Cases have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and other states, where people held massive protests after Friday prayers, demanding the arrest of former BJP spokespersons Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Tharoor added that the irony is that in recent years the Indian government has taken "impressive steps" to strengthen relations with Islamic countries, but that risks being "seriously undermined".

Asked about the outrage and condemnation from a number of Muslim-majority nations over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad and calls that Prime Minister Modi should have intervened in the matter when the comments were made. "I am sure he (Modi) understands that this kind of divisive rhetoric is undermining his own vision for India's development and prosperity," he said. Social cohesion and national harmony are a must for any nation to progress and grow, Tharoor asserted.

Thakur told reporters in Lucknow that there is no place for violence in a democracy. "Everybody should get an opportunity to put his point of view in a democracy. And when the problems can be resolved through talks, then there is no place for stone-pelting, arson and unruly behaviour." Leaders or organisations should not add fuel to the fire, he stressed. The Union minister said law and order is a state subject and in order to maintain it, they should take strict possible action against the rioters.

Security bolstered in tense Ranchi, internet restored after 33 hours

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday, as shops and other establishments remained shut amid heavy deployment of security forces in the wake of violent protests over the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Internet services, however, were restored in the district after nearly 33 hours, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan said. Around 2,500 police personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people were critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. "Eight FIRs have been lodged and police teams are investigating the matter. We have detained many people for interrogation. The matter is being investigated," Jharkhand Police Spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

Homkar said heavy police deployment has been ensured to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups.

FIRs have been filed against over 10,000 unnamed people, official sources said. Repeated calls to several top police officers of the state for more detail on the situation went unanswered.