PM Modi shares anecdote of Australian minister's Goa link

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an anecdote about Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell during the lunch in honour of the visiting Australian Prime Minister.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries
Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
In a series of tweets, Modi said, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."
"Mrs. Ebert, her husband, and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers."
Also, PM Modi said he was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connection between India and Australia. "It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly."
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!