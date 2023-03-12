PM Modi shares anecdote of Australian minister's Goa link

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "During the lunch in honour of my friend PM Anthony Albanese, the Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell shared something interesting… he was taught by one Mrs. Ebert in Grade 1 who left a deep impact on his life and credits her for his educational grounding."

"Mrs. Ebert, her husband, and her daughter Leonie, migrated from Goa in India to Adelaide in the 1950s and started teaching at a school in Adelaide, Australia. Her daughter Leonie went on to be the President of the South Australian Institute of Teachers."

Also, PM Modi said he was happy to hear this anecdote, which underlines the rich cultural connection between India and Australia. "It is equally heartening to hear when someone refers to his or her teacher fondly."