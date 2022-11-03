Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Rs 20-lakh-crore loans disbursed under MUDRA scheme: PM Modi

    Rs 20-lakh-crore loans disbursed under MUDRA scheme: PM Modi

    Rs 20-lakh-crore loans disbursed under MUDRA scheme: PM Modi
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Maharashtra was one of the major beneficiaries of the MUDRA scheme, meant to provide self-employment opportunities to the country's youth.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, November 3, said loans worth Rs 20 lakh crore have been disbursed so far under the Centre's MUDRA scheme to provide self-employment opportunities to the country's youth, and added that Maharashtra was one of its major beneficiaries.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    Midterms, misinformation & now the Musk factor — what ails US elections 2022

    IST7 Min(s) Read

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    There is a connection between Bikaji & Haldiram. Do you know what?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    Some of world's biggest brands have quietly paused ads on Twitter

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    In a video message aired during an event here to distribute appointment letters as part of the Maharashtra government's aim to provide employment to 75,000 people, Modi said his government was providing assistance to startups and micro industries as well.
    The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) scheme was launched by the Modi government in April 2015 to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.
    Also read: Pharma PLI weighed down by low subsidies, caveats but market indicates scheme will take off now
    "Youths play an important role in making India a developed country. The Centre has started a programme to provide 10 lakh jobs and on the same lines, the Maharashtra government has launched a scheme to provide employment to 75,000 people. It is a matter of pride that maximum recruitment will be done in home and rural development departments,'' Modi said.
    Also read: Government notifies credit guarantee scheme for startups
    He added that his government was working to strengthen the micro industry sector. Self-help groups (SHGs) in rural areas are being encouraged. In the last eight years, eight crore women working in SHGs have been provided with funds of up to Rs 5.5 lakh crore. SHGs have created opportunities for manufacturing and employment. Since investment is being done on infrastructure, employment opportunities are being created, he said.
    The prime minister said railway projects worth Rs 75,000 crore and road development projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are in progress, due to which employment opportunities have been created, he added.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    MUDRA schemePM Modi

    Previous Article

    Indian Army gifts 4 explosive detection dogs to Cambodian armed forces

    Next Article

    Direct flights between India, China should start: Chinese envoy

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng