PM Modi says real growth is not possible without inclusive growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stated that inclusive growth is a must for real prosperity as he recounted the various efforts his government has undertaken over the past eight years.

He further said that the government was treating the private sector as a partner in growth while speaking at the first Arun Jaitley Memorial lecture.

“I want to ask this question to all of you. Is real growth possible without inclusion? Can inclusion be thought of without growth?” he questioned.

He listed the actions his government had taken to encourage inclusive growth, emphasizing that in the previous eight years, 45 crore bank accounts had been opened, 10 crore toilets had been constructed, and 9 crore free cooking gas connections had been distributed.

He added that 50 medical colleges were typically established every ten years prior to 2014. However, there have been 209 new medical colleges opened in the last 7-8 years, a fourfold increase.

Modi informed the crowd that over the previous 7-8 years, there had been a 75 percent increase in undergraduate medical seats and a nearly 2x increase in total annual medical seats.

According to the Prime Minister, India is implementing reforms "with conviction" and not under compulsion in order to prepare a roadmap for the next 25 years.

Reforms are a wise decision, he continued, adding that India's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was a result of the government adopting a people-centric approach rather than acting on populist impulses.