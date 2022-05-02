PM Modi says no winner in Russia-Ukraine war, worried about impact on poor countries

Asserting that India is on the side of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India believes there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses. Addressing a joint press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here, Modi said that from the start of the Ukraine crisis, India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute. "We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace," he said.

"Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are skyrocketing, there is a shortage of food grains and fertilisers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened," he said. Modi said that the effect of this on developing and poor countries will be much more. He also said India is also concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.