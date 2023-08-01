The Dagdusheth Halwai Temple is known for its beauty and rich history. PM Modi becomes the first serving prime minister to perform Pooja at the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja at the Dagadusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple in Pune during his visit to the city on Tuesday, August 1. Right after his arrival in the city from Delhi, PM Modi visited the famous Ganesh Wtemple.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune. pic.twitter.com/HKGXBWb8nd — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

The Prime Minister will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in the city. He will also lay the foundation stone for many development projects and inaugurate the Pune Metro rail services.

PM Modi has become the first serving Prime Minister to perform puja at this famous temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Earlier, several serving and former Presidents, former Prime Ministers, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers visited the temple for darshan, especially during the ten-day Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Trust. The temple is considered amongst the richest temples in the state. Devotees visiting the temple believe that Lord Ganapati fulfils their wishes.

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust is known for being one of the richest trusts in the state. The temple has one of the most attractive idols of Lord Ganesh, which is decorated with gold ornaments along with precious stones.

On the occasion of 125th-year anniversary celebrations of the temple in 2017, PN Gadgil and Sons and Pune Jewellers designed a 40 kg ornamental collection for Lord Ganesh valued at Rs 15 crores. It was made by more than 40 craftsmen who worked for around five months spending 60,000 hours to make the jewellery that consists of 60,000 precious stones including emeralds and rubies.

The collection included a 9.5kg crown and seven changeable crowns for each day of the week. It also had ornaments for the trunk and angarkha, among others.

As per the trust’s audit report of 2017-18, the total property of the temple was valued at Rs 66.91 crore.

The temple has been named after Dagdusheth Halwai, who had moved to the city from Karnataka and built the temple in Pune after losing his son.

During the time of Ganeshotsav five maha artis are organised on a daily basis at set timings. The idol of Ganesha, gets decorated with jewellery.

Former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed visited Dagdusheth Halwai Temple while he was in office. Former Prime Minister— Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandra Shekhar and I K Gujral – have also offered prayers at the temple.

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the temple as well. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has also performed pooja at the temple.