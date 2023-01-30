English
india News

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 75th death anniversary
By Ayushi Agarwal  Jan 30, 2023 11:08:50 AM IST (Published)

India also observes Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas as a day of nonviolence and peace on January 30 to commemorate the life and efforts of Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the freedom fighter's 75th death anniversary,

Modi thanked "Bapu" for the sacrifices he made for a free and developed India in a tweet on Monday morning.
Gandhi, also known as the father of the nation, was was assassinated in Delhi on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Godse. He was a leader who fought in India's independence movement based on the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) and satya (truth).
Godse, a Hindu nationalist, was later hanged for his crime.
Also read: 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: Inspirational quotes by the Father of the Nation
India also observes Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas as a day of nonviolence and peace on January 30 to commemorate the life and efforts of Gandhi.
The day is marked by tributes and the laying of wreaths at Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Various cultural and educational programs are organised to spread the message of nonviolence and peace.
It is also observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Nonviolence.
The Congress party also tweeted a message to commemorate Gandhi's death anniversary and Martyrs' Day honouring "all the brave men and women" who fought along him.
Gandhi was the principle leader of the Indian National Congress in the 1900s during India's freedom struggle.
Mahatma GandhiNarendra Modi

