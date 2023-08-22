Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistan-origin rakhi sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh will be visiting Delhi to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year by tying him a rakhi. She has prepared a handmade rakhi for PM Modi, according to news agency ANI.

“I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes will come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat he became the CM,” Mohsin Sheikh told ANI.

“Whenever I tie the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," PM Modi’s rakhi sister added.

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh belongs to Pakistan and she moved to India after her marriage. She has been tying PM Modi rakhi for over the last three decades. Every year, she prepares a handmade rakhi and ties it to her brother to celebrate the day. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic period, she could not tie PM Modi rakhi in person; so, she sent it to him by post.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is observed every year to honour the special bond of a brother and sister as siblings. As per the traditional way of celebration, sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists which symbolises a strong bonding between a sister and a brother. In return for this, the brothers pledge to take care of and support the sisters.

According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the month of Shravan or Sawan, which corresponds to the month of August on the Gregorian calendar. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters offer prayers for their brother’s well-being. Along with that, she ties a rakhi around his wrist, puts tilak on his forehead, and offers sweets to him. Brothers in return offer their love by presenting the sisters with gifts or money.