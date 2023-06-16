PM Modi calls for deliberations on global food security in G20 agriculture ministers meet

PM Modi also highlighted the issue of climate change and how its consequences are borne mostly by the global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address to G20 agriculture ministers, urged to undertake collective action for achieving global food security amid supply chain crisis.

"I urge you to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security. We must find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems focussed on marginal farmers. We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains," the Prime Minister said.

“Globally, agriculture provides livelihood for over two point five billion people. In the Global South, agriculture accounts for almost 30 percent of GDP, and over 60 percent of jobs. And today, this sector faces several challenges. The supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have been worsened by the impact of geo-political tensions,” PM Modi said in a three-day meeting underway in Hyderabad.

The Indian Prime Minister also vouched for healthier agricultural practices for better soil health, crop health and yield while batting for larger adoption of traditional methods from different parts of the world. Modi said there is an urgent need to reduce agricultural and food waste and invest in creating wealth from waste.

"Farmers all over India are taking up natural farming now and they are not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides," he said. "Their focus is on rejuvenating the mother Earth, protecting soil health, producing 'per drop, more crop', and promoting organic fertilisers and pest management solutions."