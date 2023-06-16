PM Modi calls for deliberations on global food security in G20 agriculture ministers meet

PM Modi also highlighted the issue of climate change and how its consequences are borne mostly by the global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address to G20 agriculture ministers, urged to undertake collective action for achieving global food security amid supply chain crisis.

"I urge you to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security. We must find ways to build sustainable and inclusive food systems focussed on marginal farmers. We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains," the Prime Minister said.