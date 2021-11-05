PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath shrine; here's why this visit is crucial ahead of Uttarakhand polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the revered Kedarnath shrine on Friday morning. The Prime Minister also unveiled Adiguru Shankaracharya's statue and reviewed the completed as well as under-construction projects.

The PM is expected to inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 310 crore, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also address a public rally during his visit.

PM Modi’s visit is more than customary and is crucial in more ways than one. Here's how:

Poll-bound Uttarakhand

PM Modi's visit to the Himalayan state is being seen as the BJP sounding the poll bugle. The hill state will go to the polls in the early part of 2022 and both the Congress and the BJP are likely to engage in intense election campaigning.

Besides, Uttarakhand is one of those states where Congress is still a key player. In fact, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat enjoys immense popularity in the state. Recently Congress was able to give a big blow to the BJP with Uttarakhand's transport minister Yashpal Arya joining the Congress along with his son. More defections from the saffron state are likely, says the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress party.

Given the high-octane political battle that is set to unfold in the state, PM Modi's visit is certain to give a boost to the incumbent BJP.

Locals are unhappy with the government over the slow pace of development, unemployment, new land legislation, and the change of chief ministers. Therefore, securing a majority in the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly is not going to be a cakewalk for the BJP and this is why PM's visit assumes great significance.

Personal connect

Last year, too, PM Modi had visited the Rudra cave in Kedarnath after Diwali. The Prime Minister has often said that Uttarakhand is close to his heart as he spent some years of his life in the state. It is said that the PM led the life of an ascetic in Uttarakhand hills before actively joining politics.

Also, PM Modi remains the most popular leader in Uttarakhand despite the public resentment over several issues. Hence, his visit to the revered Char Dham shrine is certain to strike a chord with the Hindu voters of Uttarakhand and other poll-bound states.

Pacifying Char Dham priests

The priests of the Char Dham shrines have been protesting the Devasthanam Board Act since its announcement by former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2019. The Act is aimed at bringing the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines and 49 other temples under the purview of a proposed shrine board. The priests, however, see this as state interference in religious affairs.

The hill state, which is highly dependent on the revenue generated from religious tourism, has been witnessing protests against the Act for about two years now and the priests, who have been assured that the Act will be reviewed, are losing patience.

Earlier this week, Trivendra Singh Rawat was prevented by priests from praying at the Kedarnath shrine. The message was clear — the priest community will not back the BJP until a decision is taken on the Devasthanam Board Act.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, incumbent Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rushed to the temple town and assured the agitating priests that the government will review the contentious Act before November 30.

In the backdrop of all this, PM Modi's visit will surely help the BJP gain the support of priests, who hold significant clout on the Hindu voters of the Himalayan state.

As per recent updates, the priests have extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. They accompanied the PM to Kedarnath Garbh Grah and applied chandan (sandal) to his forehead. Later, the PM performed the aarti.

Winning the ABAP

In the eighth century AD, Adi Shankaracharya started the akhara system to prepare a warrior class that could fight for Hinduism against foreign invaders. Over centuries, the number of akharas has increased from four to 13. In 1954, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the governing body of these 13 akharas, was established.

Today, these ABAP akharas, which represent different sects, enjoy a huge following not just in the state but also nationally. This is precisely why it is essential for the BJP to secure the support of these akharas before the forthcoming assembly election.

Today, the PM unveiled a 12-foot-long statue of Adi Shankaracharya at his Samadhi that has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

The move, say political experts, is not just a way to pay tribute to a Hindu monk but also to win the confidence of the ABAP.