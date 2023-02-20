India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria shortly after the various parts of the two countries were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 40,000 people.

Indian team reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for us, lauded Prime Narendra Modi on Monday as he interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

Modi interacted with the personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, he said.

Interacting with personnel involved in #OperationDost in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable. https://t.co/D80SShsFn3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

He elaborated on the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and said in Turkiye and Syria, the Indian team reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for us. He underlined the unmatched professionalism and the human touch and said that it plays a crucial role when a person is dealing with trauma and has lost everything.

"NDRF has built a very good reputation among the people of the country over the years. The people of the country trust NDRF", he said. He underlined that the faith and hope of the people are reassured when NDRF reaches the field and said that it is a great achievement in itself. When sensitivity is added to a force with skill, then the strength of that force increases manifold," Modi added.

Glimpses from the interaction with the human assistance and disaster relief personnel who were a part of 'Operation Dost.' pic.twitter.com/xk5KUeRpG3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

Underlining India’s commitment to humanity through ‘Operation Dost’, PM Modi said, "India was one of the first responders when the earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria."

Referring to quick response during calamity as 'Golden Hour', PM said that the speedy response of the NDRF team in Turkiye drew the attention of the entire world. It highlights the preparedness and training skills of the team.

Modi emphasised the need to strengthen India’s capacity for relief and rescue at the time of the disaster, he said, "We have to strengthen our identity as the best relief and rescue team in the world. The better our own preparation, the better we will be able to serve the world."

A total of three NDRF teams with 151 NDRFHQ personnel and dog squads were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country. Seven Indian planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts were sent to the two countries.

"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Teams executed search, rescue and relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.