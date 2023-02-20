English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPM Modi lauds NDRF, defence personnel, says 'Operation Dost' reflects 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

PM Modi lauds NDRF, defence personnel, says 'Operation Dost' reflects 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

PM Modi lauds NDRF, defence personnel, says 'Operation Dost' reflects 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Feb 20, 2023 10:43:05 PM IST (Published)

India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria shortly after the various parts of the two countries were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 40,000 people. 

Indian team reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for us, lauded Prime Narendra Modi on Monday as he interacted with Indian human assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria.

Recommended Articles

View All
Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia

Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia

Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details

How to get a loan against mutual funds — interest rate and key details

Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explainer | The era of social media subscriptions has dawned — is that a good thing?

Explainer | The era of social media subscriptions has dawned — is that a good thing?

Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Global fossil fuel subsidies reach all-time high of $1 trillion in 2022, up two-fold against 2021

Global fossil fuel subsidies reach all-time high of $1 trillion in 2022, up two-fold against 2021

Feb 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Modi interacted with the personnel involved in 'Operation Dost' in Türkiye and Syria. Their efforts in disaster response and relief measures have been commendable, he said.
He elaborated on the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and said in Turkiye and Syria, the Indian team reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for us. He underlined the unmatched professionalism and the human touch and said that it plays a crucial role when a person is dealing with trauma and has lost everything.
Also Read: 10 miraculous rescues from Turkey and Syria days after 'worst disaster' in a century
"NDRF has built a very good reputation among the people of the country over the years. The people of the country trust NDRF", he said. He underlined that the faith and hope of the people are reassured when NDRF reaches the field and said that it is a great achievement in itself. When sensitivity is added to a force with skill, then the strength of that force increases manifold," Modi added.
Underlining India’s commitment to humanity through ‘Operation Dost’,  PM Modi said, "India was one of the first responders when the earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria."
Referring to quick response during calamity as 'Golden Hour', PM said that the speedy response of the NDRF team in Turkiye drew the attention of the entire world. It highlights the preparedness and training skills of the team.
Modi emphasised the need to strengthen India’s capacity for relief and rescue at the time of the disaster, he said, "We have to strengthen our identity as the best relief and rescue team in the world. The better our own preparation, the better we will be able to serve the world."
India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria shortly after the various parts of the two countries were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 that has killed over 40,000 people.
A total of three NDRF teams with 151 NDRFHQ personnel and dog squads were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following Prime Minister Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country. Seven Indian planes carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts were sent to the two countries.
"Final NDRF team under #OperationDost returns home from Türkiye. 3 Teams of 151 @NDRFHQ personnel & dog squads extended assistance to earthquake affected Türkiye," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
"Teams executed search, rescue and relief operations including life detection in 35 work sites of Nurdağı & Antakya," he said.
Also Read: Meet NDRF canine heroes Romeo and Julie who helped rescue 6-year-old in quake hit Turkey
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EarthquakeNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF)PM Modi

Next Article

Delhi reports season's highest temperature — 3rd highest Feb record in over 50 years

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X