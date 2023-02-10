PM Modi to visit Mumbai today: Check complete list of traffic diversions

during PM Modi's Mumbai visit on February 10, movement of vehicles will be affected on the Domestic Airport to Marol elevated road between 4 pm and 6 pm. Check all details here.
Recommended ArticlesView All
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs
Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you
Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Also read:
Mumbai Police had banned drones, microlight aircraft, balloons, paragliders, etc in areas like Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS and Andheri PS.PM Modi would be inaugurating the two Vande Bharat Express trains at 2.45 pm from CSMT Platform no. 18.
During his visit he will also be attending functions for two road projects - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar Underpass. Afterwards he will head to inaugurate the new and fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah institution in Marol. The academic institution is run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.