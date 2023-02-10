English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsPM Modi to visit Mumbai today: Check complete list of traffic diversions

PM Modi to visit Mumbai today: Check complete list of traffic diversions

PM Modi to visit Mumbai today: Check complete list of traffic diversions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 10, 2023 10:23:21 AM IST (Updated)

during PM Modi's Mumbai visit on February 10, movement of vehicles will be affected on the Domestic Airport to Marol elevated road between 4 pm and 6 pm. Check all details here.

The Mumbai police Thursday said that traffic in certain parts of the city would be affected. Diversions around Colaba, Regal Junction, and P Dmello Road to CSMT will affect traffic in the area. Traffic will be disrupted between 2 pm and 4 pm on certain routes. The movement of vehicles will also be affected on the Domestic Airport to Marol elevated road between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Recommended Articles

View All
How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

How situation in Turkey might affect Indian companies and trade

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


"Due to a planned public function on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, Regal Jn & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2 pm to 4 pm & traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4 pm-6 pm will be slightly affected/altered (sic)," Mumbai Traffic Police stated in a post on social media platform Twitter.

Also read:

PM Modi to inaugurate two Vande Bharat Express trains in Mumbai; check routes

Mumbai Police had banned drones, microlight aircraft, balloons, paragliders, etc in areas like Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS and Andheri PS.PM Modi would be inaugurating the two Vande Bharat Express trains at 2.45 pm from CSMT Platform no. 18.

During his visit he will also be attending functions for two road projects - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar Underpass. Afterwards he will head to inaugurate the new and fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah institution in Marol. The academic institution is run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 10:07 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Mumbai trafficPM ModiVande Bharat

Next Article

Unemployment rate for people aged 15-29 years declines to 12.9% in 2020-21: Minister

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X