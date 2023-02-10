PM Modi to visit Mumbai today: Check complete list of traffic diversions

during PM Modi's Mumbai visit on February 10, movement of vehicles will be affected on the Domestic Airport to Marol elevated road between 4 pm and 6 pm. Check all details here.

The Mumbai police Thursday said that traffic in certain parts of the city would be affected. Diversions around Colaba, Regal Junction, and P Dmello Road to CSMT will affect traffic in the area. Traffic will be disrupted between 2 pm and 4 pm on certain routes. The movement of vehicles will also be affected on the Domestic Airport to Marol elevated road between 4 pm and 6 pm.

"Due to a planned public function on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, Regal Jn & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2 pm to 4 pm & traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4 pm-6 pm will be slightly affected/altered (sic)," Mumbai Traffic Police stated in a post on social media platform Twitter.

Due to a planned public function on 10.02.23, traffic around Colaba, Regal Jn & P Dmello road to CSMT from 2pm to 4pm & traffic from Domestic Airport to Marol via elevated road from 4pm-6pm will be slightly affected/altered. All are requested to plan their commutes accordingly.— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 9, 2023

Mumbai Police had banned drones, microlight aircraft, balloons, paragliders, etc in areas like Airport PS, Sahar PS, Colaba PS, MRA Marg PS, MIDC PS and Andheri PS.PM Modi would be inaugurating the two Vande Bharat Express trains at 2.45 pm from CSMT Platform no. 18.

During his visit he will also be attending functions for two road projects - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and the Kurar Underpass. Afterwards he will head to inaugurate the new and fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah institution in Marol. The academic institution is run by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Mumbai.