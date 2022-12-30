PM Modi leaves for Gujarat after mother Heeraben dies, may join pre-planned events in West Bengal virtually

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. She breathed her last around 3:40 am on Friday, according to a statement from UN Mehta Heart Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after his mother passed away in the wee hours of Friday. He was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch the developmental projects. "He may now join the events through video conferencing," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying on Friday.

"PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad. The flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

Informing about the demise, the prime minister posted a heartfelt tweet in the morning, saying: "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Several other leaders and union ministers took to Twitter to express grief. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, comedian Kapil Sharma and BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla were among others who condoled Heeraben Modi's death.

PM Modi's plan in West Bengal

PM Modi was scheduled to launch West Bengal's first and the country's seventh Vande Bharat train on Friday. The last such train was inaugurated for the Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route on December 11.

He was also expected to inaugurate the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line of Kolkata Metro. According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 6.5-Km long Joka-Taratala stretch of the Kolkata metro, having six stations namely Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 crore.

The foundation stone of four Railway projects along with the foundation stone of the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway station was also expected to laid by the prime minister.

"These include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of Rs 405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of Rs 565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of Rs 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than Rs 1080 crore. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 335 crore," it added.

The Prime Minister may also inaugurate Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation (DSPM - NIWAS), which has been developed at Joka, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

The official statement had further said that PM Modi would also lay the foundation stone and dedicate seven sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and a 612 km network) developed under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at a cost of more than Rs 990 crore.

Later in the day, the prime minister might also chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council which will be attended by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, other Union Ministers who are members of the council and Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal