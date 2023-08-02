Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign in the run up to Independence Day celebrations to honour the martyred soldiers of the country. In the latest episode of this ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday PM Modi said that the campaign will be organised from August 9 to August 15.

PM Modi said that many programmes will be organised across the country amid the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government’s initiative to commemorate 75 years of Independence. He also added as a part of the campaign, there will be inscriptions installed in rural areas in memory of the martyrs.

The highlight of the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign will be the ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ which is going to be organised across the country. This yatra will assemble at the Kartavya Path in Delhi carrying soil in 7,500 urns from different parts of the country. The yatra will also carry saplings from different corners of the country.

PM Modi also mentioned that an ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built near the National War Memorial at India Gate in New Delhi, by fusing the soil and the plants that have travelled through the Amrit Kalash Yatra.

This Amrit Vatika will be the grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stated that while participating in the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign, the nation will be taking an oath of fulfilling the ‘Panch Prana’ for the coming 25 years of Amrit Kaal.

While recalling the last year’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, PM Modi urged all the citizens to hoist the Triranga at their houses and workplaces this Independence Day as well.

According to PM Modi , these efforts will make people realise their duties and motivate them to value freedom while remembering the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for the country.

Additionally, he also highlighted that two lakh programs have been organised in the country during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav such as, the writers’ meet organised for Divyang writers and the National Sanskrit Conference organised in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, among others.