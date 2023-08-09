The Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign, which runs from August 9 to August 15, aims to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.
To honour the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, the Central Govt will organise… pic.twitter.com/Lq6f6IbISh— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023
#NSS #Y20India #G20India #MeriMatiMeraDesh #Maatikonaman #VeeronkavandanPlantation drive Under "Meri Maati Mera Desh" by Nss Units of Guru Kashi University, Bathinda - Punjab@NSSRDChandigarh @_NSSIndia pic.twitter.com/0kegfPHCbl— NSS Punjab (@NssPunjab) August 9, 2023
We can never forget our heroes who have made great sacrifices in service to our country.The nationwide ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme being celebrated between August 9 and 14, is a befitting tribute in recognizing and celebrating our countless heroes.All senior government… pic.twitter.com/XiqEJywYjc— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 7, 2023
🕘 9 am | 9-8-2023 📍 August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai | स. ९ वा. | ९-८-२०२३ 📍 ऑगस्ट क्रांती मैदान, मुंबई.🔸’मेरी माटी-मेरा देश’ अभियान शुभारंभ आणि ऑगस्ट क्रांती मैदानातील पुरातन वास्तुजतनाच्या विविध कामांचे लोकार्पण🔸Launch of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' initiative and inauguration… pic.twitter.com/q6Dm5N4Qs0— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 9, 2023
A lecture was organised by 36th Battalion ITBP, Lohaghat, Uttarakhand for Himveers on Har Ghar Tiranga program. Panch Pran Pledge was also taken by Himveers under the theme Meri Maati Mera Desh. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#HarGharTiranga#MeriMaatiMeraDesh#Himveers pic.twitter.com/uf67YtYzr0— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2023
Recommended ArticlesView All
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read