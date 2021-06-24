PM Modi meets Jammu and Kashmir leaders for first time after revocation of special status

First Published: IST
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with 14 leaders, including four former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, to chalk out the future course of action in the union territory. This is the first interaction between the Central leadership and the mainstream parties since the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.20
|56.05
|3.73
|TCS
|3,373.60
|112.20
|3.44
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|2.23
|JSW Steel
|679.00
|13.50
|2.03
|Asian Paints
|3,043.25
|55.90
|1.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.15
|56.30
|3.75
|TCS
|3,373.60
|111.50
|3.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.85
|23.60
|2.23
|HCL Tech
|990.70
|18.00
|1.85
|Asian Paints
|3,042.90
|54.40
|1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.20
|56.05
|TCS
|3,373.60
|112.20
|Tech Mahindra
|1,080.00
|23.55
|JSW Steel
|679.00
|13.50
|Asian Paints
|3,043.25
|55.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,559.15
|56.30
|TCS
|3,373.60
|111.50
|Tech Mahindra
|1,079.85
|23.60
|HCL Tech
|990.70
|18.00
|Asian Paints
|3,042.90
|54.40
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5410
|0.1290
|0.15
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1310
|-0.3610
|-0.35
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.04