PM Modi meets Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on sidelines of G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The two leaders are expected to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Italy earlier in the day at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, was received by Draghi upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. He was also accorded a guard of honour.

"Synergising the India-Italy Partnership! PM @narendramodi was received by the Italian PM Mario Draghi, as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation level talks, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.