PM Modi meets global CEOs from key sectors on day 1 of US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met chief executive officers (CEOs) of global firms in Washington on the first day of the visit to the United States on Thursday.

Modi will participate in short one-on-one meetings with CEOs of global companies like Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar and Blackstone. Two of them are Indian-Americans - Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. Three others are Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Cristiano R Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm in Washington DC, the US. pic.twitter.com/UdIe67yjt6 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Why PM Modi's meetings with the global CEOs are important

The meeting with Qualcomm ’s Cristiano Amon assumes significance against the backdrop of India's push for 5G technology to be safe and secure. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussion between PM Modi and Amon focused on production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and developments in semiconductor supply chains.

“During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities offered in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector. This included the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India. Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed,” the MEA said in a statement.

Amon also expressed interest in partnering with India to work in the field of semiconductors. Meanwhile, PM Modi assured him that India will proactively work on the proposals made by Qualcomm. He stressed that India has the scale for ambitious projects and has prepared 5G standards.

The Prime Minister’s next meeting was with Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe. They talked about Adobe’s ongoing collaboration and future investment plans in India. According to the MEA, the discussions also focused on India’s flagship programme Digital India, and use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

Modi's interaction with Lall will be significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world's top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.

The development comes as India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces.

Jakarta-born Lall, now based out of California, for over a decade has been instrumental in major bilateral defence deals worth around $18 billion, as India and the US take steps to forge a new relationship in which defence trade is a key pillar.

Meanwhile, as India takes steps to use solar power to meet its energy needs, the meeting with Mark Widmar is important as First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. Early this summer, the Arizona-based company announced to add 3.3 GW of capacity in a new facility in India at an estimated cost of $684 million.

Stephen A. Schwarzman is chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blackstone , one of the world's leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals. In March this year, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India's largest logistics transactions.

What next

Following his meeting with the CEOs, the prime minister will meet US Vice President Kamala Harris later in the day, besides other state heads like Australia's Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshihide Suga. This will be the first Modi and Harris’ first person meeting as they had earlier talked over the phone in June amid the second COVID-19 wave in India.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, is visiting the country for the seventh time since he assumed office in 2014. He will travel to New York on September 24 and address the UN General Assembly the next day.

--With PTI inputs