PM Modi meets Boris Johnson on sidelines of COP26 as UK commits new funds for EVs in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with his British Counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26 Summit.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables and clean technology, economy and defence. This was the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson following the British Prime Minister's twice cancelled visit to India earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. He reiterated India's commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

India Green Guarantee to the World Bank

The UK announced that it will provide an India Green Guarantee to the World Bank, to unlock an additional 750 million pounds for green projects across India The green guarantee financing will support clean and resilient infrastructure in sectors such as clean energy, transport and urban development.

New Funds for EVs in India

Further, in an aid-backed Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), the UK has committed more than 210 million pounds in new investment at the UN climate summit to back transformational green projects in developing countries, including electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

"I want to see the UK's Green Industrial Revolution go global. The pace of change on clean technology and infrastructure is incredible, but no country should be left behind in the race to save our planet," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.