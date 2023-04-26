PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat@100': A series of events planned by government and BJP

More than 100 people from different parts of the country, who were mentioned by PM Modi in different episodes of "Mann Ki Baat", have been invited to the national conclave on April 26.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has planned a host of events to celebrate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio broadcast. The celebrations kick-started with a national conclave on “Mann Ki Baat@100” organised by Prasar Bharati in Delhi on April 26.

The conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Anurag Thakur, Minister for Information and Broadcasting. Over 100 people from different regions of the country, who were mentioned by PM Modi in different episodes of “Mann Ki Baat”, have been invited to the day-long conclave.

The event also saw the participation of Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon as well as sportspersons like Nikhat Zareen and Deepa Malik among hundreds of celebrities, journalists, entrepreneurs and social workers.

ALSO READ |

A total of four panel sessions with eminent personalities, covering wide-ranging themes of the Prime Minister’s interactions during “Mann Ki Baat”, will be held at the conclave.

The valedictory session will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

A commemorative postage stamp and a special coin on 100 episodes of “Mann ki Baat| will be unveiled at the valedictory session.

To commemorate the occasion, All India Radio launched a unique campaign on March 15 to focus on the impact of the programme on India's transformation. The campaign will highlight 100 themes identified from the Prime Minister's previous episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" and will be carried by various AIR stations.

“Mann Ki Baat”, the monthly radio program by PM Modi was first aired on October 3, 2014. The 100th episode is scheduled for April 30, 2023.

Apart from the government, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also planned nationwide celebrations to mark the occasion of “Mann Ki Baat@100”.

The party has announced that 100 programmes will be organised in different Assembly constituencies with top BJP leaders, including national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, participating in various programmes on April 30.

In Gujarat’s Surat, former minister and BJP MLA Purnesh Modi has organised public events in the city where the 100th episode of the show will be live-streamed. Purnesh Modi, who recently won a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been actively promoting the event in Surat.