PM Modi likely to visit US in late September to meet Joe Biden, attend Quad meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the United States between September 23 and 25 to attend the Quad Heads of State meeting and hold bilateral talks with President Joe Biden, sources told CNBC-TV18 on September 4.

Hinting that the schedule of Modi’s trip is not final yet, the sources said, “India and US are actively working to finalise dates and details of the visit.”

The Prime Minister shall also participate in the 76th session of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 25, they added. India is a non-permanent member of the UN security council and its month-long presidency just ended. Afghanistan , which has just plunged into crisis following the Taliban takeover will be the key topic at the UNGA this time, news agency ANI reported, adding that the UNGA will be held in a hybrid format this time.

The first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition was held virtually in March this year where Modi and Biden came face-to-face for the first time after the American leader took charge in Washington in January. Besides the two, the virtual summit of Quad was attended by Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

The four Quad member countries have been resolving to uphold a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region. "The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," Biden had said in his opening remark at the summit in March.

The group had also discussed vaccines against coronavirus, climate change and emerging technologies.

Modi had last visited the US in 2019 during which he and then President Donald Trump had addressed a huge diaspora event in Houston.

Meanwhile, the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States would be held in November this year, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said.

“We're looking at the 2+2 which will happen in November. The exact dates are not yet worked out,” Shringla told a group of Indian reporters at the conclusion of his three-day visit to Washington DC, according to PTI.

