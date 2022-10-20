Homeindia news

PM Modi likely to visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 27-28

2 Min(s) Read

The PM will inaugurate houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a few other projects in Tripura and the Donyi Polo greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh later this month as part of his tour of the North-Eastern states.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a few other projects during his visit to Tripura, news agency PTI quoted Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha as saying in Agartala. Tripura has sanctioned 1.60 lakh houses under the PMAY scheme during the 2021-22 financial year.
While PM Modi’s itinerary was yet to be finalised, Saha said the PM is scheduled to visit the two states on October 27 or 28. “If he goes to Arunachal Pradesh first, he will come here on the 28th. If he comes to Tripura first, he will come here on the 27th, and will go to Arunachal later,” PTI quoted Saha as saying.
In Tripura, the PM will hold a public rally and lay the foundation stones of some projects. Tripura is set to hold Assembly elections early next year.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate the Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar.
Officials said Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently met PM Modi in New Delhi and asked him to inaugurate the airport and the 600 MW capacity Kameng hydroelectric power project in the state, news agency IANS reported.
With a 2,300-metre runway, Donyi Polo will be the first airport in the state to have the capacity to land big aircraft. The airport covers an area of 4,100 sqm and is equipped with all the modern facilities for passengers. The Airports Authority of India spent Rs 650 crores to develop the airport and boost air connectivity to the state. On October 18, an Airbus A320 of budget carrier IndiGo successfully completed a test landing at the Donyi Polo airport.
The Kameng hydroelectric project, executed by state-owned North East Electric Power Corporation Ltd, is the largest of its kind in the Northeast. The project was developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 8,000 crores.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
