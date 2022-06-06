PM Modi launches Jan Samarth Portal, special coins with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo

In a boost to the Centre's 'digital India' initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jan Samarth Portal for credit-linked government schemes on Friday. According to Prime Ministers' Office (PMO), the Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop platform with 13 credit-linked government schemes that will help connect beneficiaries to lenders directly.

The PM also released a special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) logo. They would be easily identifiable to visually-challenged people.

"These coins will constantly remind people of the goals of 'Amrit Kaal' and inspire them to contribute to the nation's development. In the next one week, many programmes will be conducted by the finance ministry," PM Modi said after inaugurating the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs.

The Jan Samarth Portal uses smart analytics and technologies that provide guidance to beneficiaries for checking subsidy eligibility and the auto recommendation system recommends the suitable schemes as per the beneficiary's requirements and credentials.

Prime Minister @narendramodi releases special series of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 & ₹20 coins after inaugurating the Iconic Week Celebrations.These special series coins will also be easily identifiable by visually impaired persons.@FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mPyVEWLng0 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) June 6, 2022 "Now, the government's credit-linked schemes will be available on the same platform rather than on other micro platforms. This will make life of students, entrepreneurs, and businessmen easy," "Now, the government's credit-linked schemes will be available on the same platform rather than on other micro platforms. This will make life of students, entrepreneurs, and businessmen easy," PM Modi said.

"Students, youth and the middle-class now have a hand-to-hand delivery platform," he said, adding that it'll be easier for "students to know which schemes will benefit them the most".

PM Modi also emphasised that "it is the duty of every citizen to must make some special contribution towards the development of the nation that at their own level".

Speaking about various schemes that his government launched in past years, PM Modi said the Centre has focused on reforms and simplification.

"The GST (Goods and Services Tax) has now replaced the web of many taxes at the Center and the state. Now it has become normal for GST collection to cross one lakh crore rupees every month," he said.

"By reducing compliances by more than 30,000, by abolishing more than one and a half thousand laws, by decriminalising several provisions of the Companies Act, we have ensured that Indian companies not only grow but also achieve new heights," he said.