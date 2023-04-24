Traffic restrictions imposed in Kochi ahead of PM Modi’s Kerala visit, check details

Prime Minister Modi, during his two-day visit, will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, conduct a roadshow, attend a youth conclave and meet bishops from different churches. He will inaugurate India’s first Water Metro Project in Kochi as well as the first Vande Bharat Express in the state.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in Kochi by Kerala Police for two days for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state starting Monday, April 24. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, conduct a roadshow, attend a youth conclave and meet bishops from different churches. PM Modi will inaugurate India’s first Water Metro Project in Kochi on April 25.

Traffic restrictions on April 24

On Monday, vehicles coming from West Kochi to Ernakulam will have to enter NH via Thoppumpady, Thevara Ferry, Kundanur, Vytila, Edakochi and Aroor, from 2 pm till 8 pm as per a report by Manorama Online. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara as well during the mentioned period.

Commuters have been asked to take a turn from BOT East and proceed via Thevara Ferry, Kundanur and Vyttila on Monday. They will not be allowed to enter from the Thevara ferry side to Thevara and vice versa from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Large and heavy vehicles travelling from Ernakulam to West Kochi will need to go via Kundanur and Aroor. Vehicles will be restricted to enter from Pallimukku to Thevara from 2 pm to 8 pm and travellers are advised to take a U-turn from Pallimukku to go to Vyttila to Kadavantra.

Travellers going from Marine Drive towards Thevara will need to take a turn from BT H and reach their destination via Jos Junction.

Traffic restrictions on April 25

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the West Kochi Area from Thevara from 8 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday in view of the inauguration of the Kochi Water Metro Project by PM Modi.

Travellers are advised to turn around from Thevara junction and go to the Thevara side.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter Thevara from the West Kochi area on Tuesday, as per the Manorama report.

Vehicles attending the PM’s event will be parked at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping passengers at Kadavanthra.

Travellers from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should get down at Thevara Ferry Junction and park, on Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road and on Indira Gandhi Road.

Thiruvananthapuram will also come under a security blanket on Tuesday.

As per The Hindu, traffic will be regulated around Shangumughom, domestic airport, All Saints’ College, Chakka, Asan Square, Panchapura junction, Pettah, Bakery junction, Panavila, Pattoor, RBI, Aristo junction, Thampanoor, Vanross junction, Jacob’s junction, and Model School junction, until the Central Stadium from 7 am to 2 pm.

The KSRTC Central bus terminal is likely to be closed from 8 am to 11 am.

Auto-rickshaw stands near the railway station and bus depot will likely be cleared out as well.