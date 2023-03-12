PM Modi in Karnataka: Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, IIT Dharwad among key projects to be inaugurated today

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is expected to reduce travel time from 3 hours to 75 minutes. Read about other key projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Karnataka on Sunday during which he will either inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of several projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore. He will attend programmes in Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad, and inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is expected to reduce travel time from 3 hours to 75 minutes. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The 118-km-long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore.

Here are some other key projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi today:

> The foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway will be laid. "These projects will boost connectivity and socio-economic growth," the Prime Minister's office said on Sunday.

> IIT Dharwad will be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM in February 2019. Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers a four-year B.Tech. programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programmes, MTech and PhD programmes.

> The longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station "would be dedicated to the nation". The record was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. The 1,507-metre-long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

> The foundation stone for a Dharwad Multi Village Water Supply Scheme will also be laid.

> PM Modi to dedicate redeveloped Hosapete station which has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers.

> PM will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. "...new works will be launched that will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Hubballi-Dharwad," the prime minister said.

> Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs 250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

> He will also lay the foundation stone of the Tupparihalla Flood Damage Control Project, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore.

This will be PM Modi's sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year. Assembly elections in Karnataka are due in April-May.