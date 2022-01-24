PM Modi interacts with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients; calls on youngsters to support 'Vocal for Local'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged youngsters to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign just as they had taken forward the cleanliness campaign in the country and asserted that the youth are at the centre of all policies being framed by his government.

During an online interaction with the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Modi also talked about the unveiling of the hologram statue of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate and said the "biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is - duty and nation first".

"Taking inspiration from Netaji, you have to proceed on your path of duty for the country," the prime minister said. Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields - innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. The Bal Puraskar recipients were awarded certificates digitally using blockchain technology. Each child was also given a medal and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.

The youth are at the centre of all policies being framed by his government, the prime minister said and added that the country feels proud to see that CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians. Calling for support to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Modi said children had played a major role in the success of the Swachh Bharat campaign and asked them to encourage people around them to use Indian goods.

“Just like you came forward for the cleanliness campaign, you should also come forward for the Vocal for Local campaign. You count at home, make a list of the products that are not made in India, and urge the people of the house that when a similar product is bought in the future, it should be made in India,” the prime minister said. Noting that women are doing wonders in areas where they were not even allowed earlier, he said this is the new India that does not hold back from innovating and is known for courage and resilience.

"Today we feel proud when we see that the youth of India are innovating and taking the country forward." "Today we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians and when we see the youth of India achieve laurels in the world of startups," Modi said.

Speaking to many of the children who received the awards, the prime minister praised their grit, determination and passion to make a difference in their chosen fields. He also lauded the children for their participation in the COVID-19 vaccination programme, saying they have shown their modern and scientific thinking. "More than 40 million children got coronavirus vaccine till now since January 3," he said.

Interacting with Master Meedhansh Kumar Gupta from Punjab, the prime minister enquired about his achievement of creating an app on COVID issues. Modi said that in children like Meedhansh he feels that the government's efforts to promote entrepreneurship are bearing fruit and a tendency to become job providers instead of being job seekers is becoming more pronounced.

Prime Minister Modi enquired from Kumari Tarushi Gaur from Chandigarh about her opinion on the balance between sports and studies. The prime minister asked why Tarushi idolises Boxer Mary Kom. She replied that she likes her because of her commitment to excellence and the balance that she strikes as a sportsperson and as a mother.

Modi said that the government is committed to providing all the facilities to sportspersons and creating a mindset of winning at every level. He also described these children as an inspiration for the whole society.

"You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients. He also said that these awards become all the more significant in the light of the fact that they have been conferred during the important period when the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th year of independence.

He said this is the time to draw energy from the past and dedicate oneself to achieving great results in the coming 25 years of the Amrit Kaal. The prime minister also recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters - Birbala Kanaklata Barua, Khudiram Bose and Rani Gaidinilu.

These fighters had made the country's freedom the mission of their lives at a very young age and had dedicated themselves for it, Modi noted. "'Another example is the bravery and sacrifice of the sons of Guru Gobind Singhji... Their sacrifice for India's civilisation, culture, faith and religion is incomparable," Modi said.

The prime minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.