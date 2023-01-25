PM Modi interacts with NCC cadets & NSS volunteers ahead of Republic day 

In his address, the prime minister extended wishes to all the NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and performers, who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and performers, who are a part of this year's Republic Day programme.

In his address, the prime minister extended wishes to all the NCC Cadets and NSS Volunteers present there and said, "I salute all those present here. It is for the first time that so many candidates dressed up like Neta Ji have been present in the PM Awaas! I feel happy to interact with you all."

He further said, "I am continuously inspired by the positivity through the youths. They are the leaders of the dreams and ambitions of the country. Youths are the biggest beneficiaries of developed India and have the biggest responsibility on their shoulders, to build the country."

NCC and NSS are the groups which connect the youth with visions and dreams of the country. The country has experienced how these volunteers have contributed during the Covid period. The government continues to support and encourage these groups to expand."