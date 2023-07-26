The redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan also finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

The redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in New Delhi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, July 26. The country’s largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination will host India’s G20 Leaders meeting in September.

The revamped ITPO complex, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, houses state-of-the-art facilities spread over an area of approximately 123 acres.

PM Modi performed a puja at the inauguration ceremony which was also attended by hundreds of guests, dignitaries, and other invitees.

As per an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the ITPO complex has been redeveloped as a national project at a cost of nearly Rs 2,700 crore.

The redeveloped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan also finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world. It stands in direct competition with Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and the Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

This infrastructure will boost India’s stand in hosting world-class events on a grand scale. The Level-3 of the Convention Centre holds a grand seating capacity of 7,000 people and this makes IECC an ideal fit for holding mega conferences, international summits, and cultural events. The complex’s seating arrangement is also said to be larger than the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

The exhibition halls in the complex provide seven innovative spaces for different purposes. These halls will also provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience.

The ITPO complex also houses an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 people. The venue also has a provision for 5,500 parking spaces.

The signals-free roads around the complex will ensure visitors easily reach the venue.