PM Modi inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai International Airport

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the ceilings are decorated with theme lights that mirror the South Indian Kolam (Rangoli) patterns, the columns are shaped to resemble palm trees, and the roof design is inspired by Bharatnatyam.

The Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) at Chennai International Airport, a building that would increase passenger handling, was formally inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NITB was specifically created to highlight the state's rich cultural legacy.

"The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings," the government said.

Each and every design incorporated into the structure was carefully thought out.

"The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of traditional dance form of the state Bharatnatyam," it added.

Among those present were Chief Minister M K Stalin, Governor R N Ravi of Tamil Nadu, and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

The PM was spotted walking through the terminal with Stalin, holding the CM's hand as they both grinned and exchanged pleasantries.

Additionally, he also inaugurated the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to cut down the travel time between the state capital here and the western industrial city by more than one hour.

"It is the fastest train between the two cities with a travel time of 5 hours and 50 minutes, saving more than an hour of journey time," an official release said.

The train, the first to connect two Tamil Nadu cities, has enhanced passenger safety with the indigenous automatic train protection system 'KAVACH', CCTV cameras in all coaches and automatic sliding doors.

Modi would later participate in the celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Math's 125th annual day in the city.

Because the PM will be visiting, security has been stepped up around Chennai.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister also flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Telangana.

(With PTI Inputs)