PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur, to launch projects worth over Rs 3,650 crores in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh during his visit to the state on Dussehra day. He will also take part in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The state-of-the-art hospital was constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crores. The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the hospital in October 2017 under Phase -V of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The prime minister also inspected the hospital after the inauguration. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP president JP Nadda were present.

Himachal Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crores CM Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP president JP Nadda also present pic.twitter.com/zwmExZEfmC— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

The hospital, which is spread across 247 acres, is equipped with 24-hour emergency and dialysis services, as well as modern diagnostic instruments such as ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI. It also features a Jan Aushadhi Kendra and an AYUSH building with 30 beds. It has also established a Centre for Digital Health to deliver health services in remote parts of the state, NDTV reported.

AIIMS Bilaspur is set up with the objectives of correcting regional imbalances in the availability of affordable/reliable tertiary healthcare services and also to augment facilities for quality medical education in the country.

Separately, the prime minister will also launch and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crores, as well as host public meetings in the state, the PMO said NDTV report added..

After inaugurating the hospital, PM Modi headed to Luhnu Ground at around 12:45 pm to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several development projects as well as to speak at a public event.

PM Modi will reach Kullu's Dhalpur Ground at 3.15 pm, to take part in the Dussehra celebrations.

The inauguration of AIIMS, Bilaspur demonstrates PM Modi's vision and commitment to enhancing health care across the country. The minister will be present at the International Kullu Dussehra celebration, to see the Rath Yatra.

