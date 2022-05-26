PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival in Delhi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival in Delhi on Friday and interact with kisan drone pilots as well as witness open-air drone demonstrations. 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event and being held on May 27 and 28.

"PM Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' on May 27 at 10 am at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"The prime minister will interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre," the statement said.

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies and drone startups will participate in the festival . "More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition," it said.

The mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India drone taxi prototype, among others, it said.