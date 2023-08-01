PM Modi offers prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune | WATCH

PM Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune today, August 1. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in the city and flag off metro trains as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers on Tuesday, August 1, offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune, Maharashtra.

He landed at the Pune airport in the morning and was received by chief minister of the state Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

The PM will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in the city today. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in the city and flag off metro trains as well.

"I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet.