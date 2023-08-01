PM Modi offers prayers at Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple in Pune | WATCH

2 Min Read
PM Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune today, August 1. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects in the city and flag off metro trains as well.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers on Tuesday, August 1, offered prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune, Maharashtra.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Mandir in Pune. pic.twitter.com/HKGXBWb8nd— ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023
He landed at the Pune airport in the morning and was received by chief minister of the state Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
"I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet.
I pay homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi. I will be in Pune today, where I will accept the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2023
The Pune traffic police has also issued an advisory in the backdrop of the PM's visit to the city today, urging commuters to avoid certain roads and key traffic junctions.
