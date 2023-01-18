PM Modi in Mumbai on January 19: Check traffic advisory and restrictions

Traffic and other metro lines will be affected on Thursday due to the restrictions imposed for the security of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Mumbai on January 19 to lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects and inaugurate two Metro lines - 2A, and 7. Traffic around BKC and other lines of the Metro will be affected.

PM Modi is also expected to make a few announcements ahead of the elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body.

PM Modi will inaugurate several civic projects and lay the foundation stone for a new sewage treatment plant in Mumbai as well as for two hospitals.

Metro advisory

The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Blue Line 1 will shut services for 1 hour 45 minutes during evening peak hours, as per the service update issued by Mumbai Metro. This will be done to facilitate the visit of the Prime Minister to Gundavli station of Red Line 7 along the Western Express Highway for the opening of two new corridors of Mumbai Metro.

“We expect commuters to adjust travel timings. In addition to covering through publications, we will have social media coverage, train and announcements at stations. Meticulous planning will ensure no chaos,” an official said as per a Mid Day report.

BKC offices were told to shut down early

PM Modi is also expected to address a public rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai’s busiest areas. The party workers are expected to gather at the ground by 1 pm on Thursday, and the Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons.

The police have appealed to offices in BKC to allow their staff to leave offices early, starting 12 noon on the day of the event to avoid traffic issues and minimise the effect of all restrictions.

Prohibitory orders

The city police commissionerate have issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-control microlight aircraft in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari areas for 24 hours on January 19.