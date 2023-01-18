PM Modi in Mumbai on January 19: Check traffic advisory and restrictions

Traffic and other metro lines will be affected on Thursday due to the restrictions imposed for the security of the Prime Minister.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Mumbai on January 19 to lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects and inaugurate two Metro lines - 2A, and 7. Traffic around BKC and other lines of the Metro will be affected.
Recommended ArticlesView All
HDFC Life seeks IRDAI's nod to enter health insurance market — may focus on critical illness products post approval
Jan 18, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Cement Q3 Preview | The likes of Ultratech, ACC & Ambuja may show a recovery that may only get better by March
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?
Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Your guide to Supreme Court Collegium Vs Centre issue — From problems to possible solutions
Jan 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
PM Modi is also expected to make a few announcements ahead of the elections to the BMC, the country's richest civic body.
PM Modi will inaugurate several civic projects and lay the foundation stone for a new sewage treatment plant in Mumbai as well as for two hospitals.
Metro advisory
The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Blue Line 1 will shut services for 1 hour 45 minutes during evening peak hours, as per the service update issued by Mumbai Metro. This will be done to facilitate the visit of the Prime Minister to Gundavli station of Red Line 7 along the Western Express Highway for the opening of two new corridors of Mumbai Metro.
ALSO READ: Assembly election 2023: EC to announce schedule for polls in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura today
“We expect commuters to adjust travel timings. In addition to covering through publications, we will have social media coverage, train and announcements at stations. Meticulous planning will ensure no chaos,” an official said as per a Mid Day report.
BKC offices were told to shut down early
PM Modi is also expected to address a public rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai’s busiest areas. The party workers are expected to gather at the ground by 1 pm on Thursday, and the Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons.
The police have appealed to offices in BKC to allow their staff to leave offices early, starting 12 noon on the day of the event to avoid traffic issues and minimise the effect of all restrictions.
Prohibitory orders
The city police commissionerate have issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, paragliders, and remote-control microlight aircraft in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri, and Jogeshwari areas for 24 hours on January 19.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!