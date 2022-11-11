PM Modi in Bengaluru today: Trains cancelled, rescheduled; check list here

By CNBCTV18.com

PM Modi is set to flag off South India’s first Vande Bharat Express on Bengaluru today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off South India's first Vande Bharat Express and the Bharat Gaurav tourist train from KSR Bengaluru City Railway station today (November 11). Due to his visit, many train services are likely to be affected. Passengers who had booked tickets had received messages on Thursday about the schedule changes and the railway said those who skip their journeys owing to the changes will get the fares refunded, according to an Indian Express report. Here is the complete list of trains affected.

Trains that have been cancelled

Train No. 06581/06582 KSR Bengaluru–Channapatna-KSR Bengaluru Express has been cancelled for November 11.

Trains that have been partially cancelled

Train No. 16512 Kannur–KSR Bengaluru Express, starting from Kannur on November 10, will be partially cancelled between the Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru stations as it will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

Train No. 06274 Arsikere–KSR Bengaluru Express Special, starting from Arsikere on November 11, will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru and it will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

Train No. 16550 Kolar–KSR Bengaluru Unreserved DEMU Express, starting from Kolar on November 11, will be partially cancelled and it will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

Train No. 06256 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Mysuru on November 11, will be partially cancelled between Nayandahalli and KSR Bengaluru and it will be short-terminated at Nayandahalli.

Train No. 06266 Hindupur–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Hindupur on November 11 will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur and KSR Bengaluru and will be short-terminated at Yesvantpur.

Train No. 06264 Marikuppam–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Marikuppam on November 11, will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru and will be short-terminated at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Train No. 06571 KSR Bengaluru–Tumakuru MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur and it will start from Yesvantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru.

Train No. 06583 KSR Bengaluru–Hassan DEMU Special will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur and it will originate from Yesvantpur instead of KSR Bengaluru.

Train No. 01765 KSR Bengaluru–Whitefield MEMU Special will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantonment and it will originate from Bengaluru Cantonment instead of KSR Bengaluru.

Train No. 06257 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru MEMU Special, will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Nayandahalli and it will originate from Nayandahalli instead of KSR Bengaluru.

Train No. 06292 Kuppam–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Kuppam on November 11, will be partially cancelled between Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru and will be short-terminated at Bengaluru Cantonment.

Trains that have been diverted

Train No. 17326 Mysuru–Belagavi Vishwamanava Express, starting from Mysuru on November 11has been diverted via the Hassan and Arsikere station, skipping several stops.

Trains that have been rescheduled

Train No. 12090 Shivamogga Town–KSR Bengaluru Janshatabdi Express, starting from Shivamogga Town on November 11, has been rescheduled by 60 minutes and regulated for 90 minutes during the journey.

Train No. 16215 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Chamundi Express, starting from Mysuru on November 11 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes and regulated for 90 minutes during the journey.

Train No. 12007 MGR Chennai Central–Mysuru Shatabdi Express, starting from MGR Chennai Central on November 11, will be rescheduled by 60 minutes.

Train No. 16558 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru Rajya Rani Express, starting from KSR Bengaluru on November 11, will be rescheduled by 90 minutes.

Train No. 17326 Mysuru–Belagavi Vishwamanava Express, starting from Mysuru on November 11 will be rescheduled by 100 minutes on a diverted route.

Trains that have been regulated

Train No. 01766 Whitfield–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Whitefield on November 11, will be regulated for 50 minutes during the journey.

Train No. 01776 Marikuppam–KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, starting from Marikuppam on November 11, will be regulated for 75 minutes during the journey.

Train No. 16023 Mysuru–KSR Bengaluru Express, starting from Mysuru on November 11, will be regulated for 90 minutes during the journey.

Train No. 17029 Sir M Visvesvaraya–KSR Bengaluru Express, starting from Mysuru on November 11, will be regulated for 90 minutes during the journey.