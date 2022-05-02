PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two leaders are expected to exchange views on strategic, regional and global developments. Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival for talks with Chancellor Scholz. "Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzle," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December 2021. Modi and Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). Launched in 2011, IGC is a unique biennial mechanism which allows the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral issues. Many ministers from both sides will participate in the IGC.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also participate in the meeting, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The 6th IGC will further strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership, it said.

This is Modi's fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017017 and April 2015. In his departure statement, Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

"I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," Modi had said ahead of his visit. In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000, Modi said.

S Jaishankar met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral cooperation and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar, who is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation, said that he had good conversation with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Baerbock.

Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary, he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict. Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership, he said in a series of tweets.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion. Modi is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

Germany is home to a thriving Indian diaspora of over 200 thousand. The visit will chart the future course for deepening Indo-German ties, the MEA said.