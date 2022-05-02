PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Discussions continue between PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz in Berlin. Both leaders are reviewing the full range of bilateral ties between India and Germany, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/Wj3M8mVQjr— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 2, 2022
Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock.Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific.Signed agreement on direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices.Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary. pic.twitter.com/FWuGCA5VVg— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2022
Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68 .Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict. pic.twitter.com/erKT6hGag4— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 2, 2022