Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his two-day Karnataka visit today. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate or lay foundation stones of projects worth thousands of crores. He will also attend a host of events, including the International Yoga Day on June 21.

The Prime Minister's visit to Karnataka was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday. The PM will first attend programmes in Bengaluru and then fly to Mysuru.

Here's a look at the PM's

itinerary

Monday

12.30 pm: Modi will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. The centre will conduct research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders. Then, he will lay the stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multi-specialty Hospital.

1:45 pm: The Prime Minister would inaugurate the new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) in Bengaluru and unveil Dr Ambedkar's statue. He is also expected to launch 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka. Developed at a cost of over Rs 4,600 crore, these Technology Hubs aim to create a skilled workforce through its various innovative courses.

2:45 pm: Modi would lay the foundation stone for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore at Kommaghatta in Bengaluru. The highlight of the event is going to be Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is India’s first air-conditioned railway station. The PM will also launch the 100 percent electrification of the Konkan Railway line (about 740 km) from Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka), which has been done at a cost of more than Rs 1,280 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), which is expected to cost over Rs 15,700 crore, and the two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project.

5:30 pm: PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station at Maharaja’s College Ground in Mysuru. He would also inaugurate the ‘Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders’ at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing.

7 pm: The Prime Minister will visit the Sri Suttur Math and then the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

Tuesday

6.30 am: Modi will head to the Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace Ground. The PM’s yoga programme would be part of the ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ programme, a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations to illustrate yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries. The theme for the 8th International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. It emphasises how yoga served humanity in alleviating the sufferings during COVID-19 times.

The Prime Minister would also visit the exhibition at the Mysore Palace before leaving for Delhi.