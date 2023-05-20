English
PM Modi greets US President Joe Biden with tight hug at G7 Summit in Hiroshima

By CNBC-TV18 May 20, 2023 4:29:47 PM IST (Published)

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on an invitation by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US president and the First Lady will also host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

At the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Joe Biden shared a tight hug as they greeted each other. The brief interaction between the two leaders comes ahead of Modi's first state visit to the US next month.

Modi's visit to the US comes ahead of the G20 Summit being hosted by India in September.
