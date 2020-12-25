  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

PM Modi greets people on Christmas; pays tribute to former PM Vajpayee

Updated : December 25, 2020 09:29 AM IST

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.
The PM also paid rich tributes to the former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
PM Modi greets people on Christmas; pays tribute to former PM Vajpayee

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Mahindra Logistics teams up with 1Bridge for last-mile delivery

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement