PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, urges KCR govt to not obstruct development in Telangana

The train is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Secunderabad in Telangana and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh by nearly three and a half hours, which will benefit pilgrims.
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at the Secunderabad Railway station on Saturday. During the event, PM Modi interacted with school children after boarding the stationary train.
Earlier on January 15, PM Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service connecting Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, marking the first train service linking the two Telugu-speaking states. The event was attended by Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railways Minister, and G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.
Don't obstruct development in Telangana: PM Modi
During a public meeting, PM Modi made an appeal to the BRS government led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, urging them to refrain from obstructing development plans for the people of Telangana. Without naming anyone, PM expressed his disappointment at the non-cooperation of the ruling party towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state, blaming a handful of people for encouraging 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) to reap benefits from the projects.
PM Modi stressed that 'parivarvaad' and corruption are closely related, and the former can lead to the latter. He alleged that even the ration given to the poor people of Telangana was being looted due to 'parivarvaad'. He emphasised that the state's progress was vital for overall national growth.
Despite the economic ups and downs caused by the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, India was investing a record amount in infrastructure modernisation, said PM Modi. He revealed that this year's budget allotted Rs 10 lakh crore for this purpose.
First Published: Apr 8, 2023 12:52 PM IST
