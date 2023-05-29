PM Modi flags off Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express today: Check details

The new Vande Bharat express will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, and cut the travel time to just 5 hours and 30 minutes from the 6 hours and 30 minutes taken by the current fastest train.

The first Vande Bharat Express of North East India was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, May 29 at 12 pm via video-conferencing. The 17th Vande Bharat train of India will connect from Assam's Guwahati to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri.

As per the official statement, the new high-speed, state-of-the-art train will boost the region’s tourism and allow passengers to travel at high speeds with comfort.

"Northeast gets its first Vande Bharat Express today. It will boost tourism, enhance connectivity," PM Modi tweeted after the inauguration of the new train.

The new train connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri will cut down the travel time by about an hour from the time taken by the current fastest train.

The new Vande Bharat Express will allow passengers to cover the journey in 5 hours, 30 minutes while the current fastest train takes about 6 hours, 30 minutes on the same route.

The train will run six days a week and will be the third Vande Bharat in West Bengal after the NJP- Howrah and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

The Indian Railways is currently operating 34 services of the train, covering 21 states and it has also set a target of running at least one service in seven more states by June.

“I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development,” the PM tweeted ahead of the launch.

Apart from the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi will also dedicate 182 kilometres route of newly electrified sections in the region.

This will help provide pollution-free transportation and allow trains to run at higher speeds. It will reduce travel time and open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Assam's Lumding.

The new facility will help in the maintenance of the DEMU rakes operating in the region. It will further boost the operational feasibility of the railway system, the official release said.