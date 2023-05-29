English
    PM Modi flags off Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express today: Check details

    By CNBCTV18.com May 29, 2023 12:33:48 PM IST (Published)

    The new Vande Bharat express will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, and cut the travel time to just 5 hours and 30 minutes from the 6 hours and 30 minutes taken by the current fastest train.

    The first Vande Bharat Express of North East India was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, May 29 at 12 pm via video-conferencing. The 17th Vande Bharat train of India will connect from Assam's Guwahati to West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri.

    As per the official statement, the new high-speed, state-of-the-art train will boost the region’s tourism and allow passengers to travel at high speeds with comfort.
    "Northeast gets its first Vande Bharat Express today. It will boost tourism, enhance connectivity," PM Modi tweeted after the inauguration of the new train.
