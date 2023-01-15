homeindia News

PM Modi flags off 8th Vande Bharat train connecting Telangana and AP

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 15, 2023 2:13:00 PM IST (Updated)

State-of-the-art passenger amenities are included in the indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express. Train users will be able to travel faster, more conveniently, and comfortably with this new system, according to a statement from railways.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's eighth Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, January 15, 2022. PM Modi virtually flagged off the train at 10:30 am. The Vande Bharat train will run from Secunderabad to Vishakapatanam. The eighth Vande Bharat train is the second train in the Southern India and the first train in the region.

The regular service of the train will start from January 16, 2022.
. “In this festive environment, today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are receiving a grand present. Vande Bharat Express, in a way, will connect shared culture and shared heritage of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," said PM Modi while flagging off the new Vande Bharat Express.
This is the first train to connect Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 kilometers between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.
The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

State-of-the-art passenger amenities are included in the indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express. Train users will be able to travel faster, more conveniently, and comfortably with this new system, according to a statement from railways.
 
First Published: Jan 15, 2023 11:49 AM IST
