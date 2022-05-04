PM Modi, Finnish premier Marin discuss ways to further cement bilateral ties

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @MarinSanna met in Copenhagen. The developmental partnership between India and Finland is rapidly growing. Both leaders discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors. pic.twitter.com/Hm3LltgkPK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 4, 2022
A productive meeting between PM @narendramodi and PM @MarinSanna of Finland in Copenhagen.Discussed expanding our convergences in new & emerging areas like AI, 5G/6G and quantum computing. Invited Finnish business community to invest in hi-tech sectors in India. pic.twitter.com/CDoR4efPfj— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 4, 2022