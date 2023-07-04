PM Modi's meeting with ministers focuses on 9-year achievements

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting lasted close to five hours and took place amidst discussions within the BJP about potential cabinet reshuffling and organisational changes.

In a comprehensive meeting with the Council of Ministers on Monday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for ministers to effectively communicate the work and initiatives undertaken by their respective departments over the past nine years.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting lasted close to five hours and took place amidst discussions within the BJP about potential cabinet reshuffling and organisational changes.

During the meeting, PM Modi directed all ministers to actively engage with the public and highlight the significant achievements and projects that have been implemented during the nine years of their government. The Prime Minister urged ministers to reach out to the last mile beneficiaries, ensuring that the government's work positively impacts every citizen of the country.

"Each minister must inform the public about the work accomplished by their departments over the past nine years," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further urged ministers to be well-prepared to address potential attacks from the opposition with facts and a detailed record of their accomplishments.

PM Modi urged his Council of Ministers to be ready to answer the opposition's questions and defend their work diligently.