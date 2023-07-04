PM Modi's meeting with ministers focuses on 9-year achievements

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting lasted close to five hours and took place amidst discussions within the BJP about potential cabinet reshuffling and organisational changes.

In a comprehensive meeting with the Council of Ministers on Monday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for ministers to effectively communicate the work and initiatives undertaken by their respective departments over the past nine years.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting lasted close to five hours and took place amidst discussions within the BJP about potential cabinet reshuffling and organisational changes.