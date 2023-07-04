PM Modi's meeting with ministers focuses on 9-year achievements

2 Min Read
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting lasted close to five hours and took place amidst discussions within the BJP about potential cabinet reshuffling and organisational changes.
In a comprehensive meeting with the Council of Ministers on Monday, July 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for ministers to effectively communicate the work and initiatives undertaken by their respective departments over the past nine years.
During the meeting, PM Modi directed all ministers to actively engage with the public and highlight the significant achievements and projects that have been implemented during the nine years of their government. The Prime Minister urged ministers to reach out to the last mile beneficiaries, ensuring that the government's work positively impacts every citizen of the country.