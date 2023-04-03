PM Modi congratulates Nita Ambani for the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

"I am positive that this Cultural Centre will provide a platform to budding artists and performers to showcase their talent, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally," he said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 3, congratulated Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The prime minister praised the Ambani family's effort to popularise Indian arts and culture through the Centre's inauguration.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a one-of-a-kind cultural institution in Mumbai that aims to promote Indian art and culture by providing a platform for budding artists and performers to showcase their talent.
The Centre will encourage socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world, making Indian art and culture accessible to a larger section of society, he added.
In his message, PM Modi highlighted the significance of India's flourishing culture, which has thrived for thousands of years. He noted that institutions that showcase and popularise Indian culture are crucial for the country's development in various domains.
"I am positive that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will play an important role in this noble endeavour," he noted.
